As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Rose, Hendley & Co Cut Its Holding by $1.66 Million; Turtle Creek Asset Management Decreased Its Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 592,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.96M, down from 622,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 1.35 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 11,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42M, down from 79,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Cards For Kids: Pros, Cons And More – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover Financial, Jaggaer introduce B2B payments solution – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $738.02 million for 8.43 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 12,400 shares to 43,250 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Swift Transportation.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Dump Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Too? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Discovery’s Taking Its Own Approach to Streaming – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney World Has to Break Epcot Before It Can Fix It – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Netflix Stock Was Slammed Friday – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

