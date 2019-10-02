As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shares Rose, Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lifted Its Position by $7.83 Million; Zebra Capital Management Cut Its Herman Miller Com Stk (MLHR) Stake by $485,716; Shares Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 496.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 56,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,704 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45M, up from 11,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $128.61. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Herman Miller Inc Com Stk (MLHR) by 30.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 11,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The hedge fund held 24,769 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, down from 35,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Herman Miller Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 483,204 shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future

More notable recent Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: "Herman Miller (MLHR) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store? – Zacks.com" on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should We Be Delighted With Herman Miller, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MLHR) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Perspectives From Herman Miller's Management – The Motley Fool" published on December 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Herman Miller EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova International Inc by 14,450 shares to 23,658 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 9,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Commercial Re Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26,950 shares to 118,760 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,613 shares, and cut its stake in Donegal Group Inc (NASDAQ:DGICA).