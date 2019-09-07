As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Share Value Rose, Shapiro Capital Management Trimmed Position by $799.75 Million; Carlyle Group LP (CG) Shareholder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Lifted Its Holding by $425,286

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 7,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 932,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.56 billion, down from 939,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 690,184 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 666,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 959,111 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 27/03/2018 – Carlyle wins battle for Akzo Nobel unit; 02/04/2018 – Carlyle Is Said to Be Parting Ways With Two Property Executives; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Novolex Holdings is Backed by Carlyle Group; 26/04/2018 – Bain Capital targets $4 bln for new Asia fund; 26/03/2018 – CARLYLE WINS AUCTION TO ACQUIRE AKZO NOBEL’S SPECIALITY CHEMICALS ARM – FT, CITING; 04/04/2018 – Philadelphia Energy Solutions gets court nod over RlNs burden relief; 19/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Varo bets on European refining despite peak oil demand fears; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Philadelphia refiner settles biofuel obligation with EPA -court filing; 18/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS TO BUY HGH INFRARED SYSTEMS; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle pays A$1bn for Australia’s biggest wine producer

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 130,359 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $23.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 235,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,047 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 175,163 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Sol Cap Company has invested 0.96% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Finance Advisers Limited Company, California-based fund reported 94,677 shares. North Star Mngmt has invested 0.03% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Loeb Prns holds 200 shares. Pennsylvania Com invested in 24,302 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 3,200 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 342,913 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 266 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Llc holds 0.01% or 16,439 shares in its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd has invested 0.08% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG).

More notable recent The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Osram shares drop after top investor rejects 3.4 bln euro takeover offer – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carlyle prices $425M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Carlyle Group Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.91 million shares. Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,752 shares. 922 were accumulated by Amer Research Mgmt. Braun Stacey Associate holds 181,244 shares. Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 276,004 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 904,486 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 103,266 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Partnervest Advisory Ser Lc owns 5,939 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt reported 74,647 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. First Bancorporation Tru accumulated 6,880 shares.