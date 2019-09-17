As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Share Value Rose, Hendley & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.66 Million; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position by $438,015

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 29,201 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 347,237 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, up from 318,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 98,209 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 11,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42M, down from 79,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $136.43. About 1.26M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 37,675 shares to 68,760 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,428 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank De has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Brown Advisory Inc reported 88,151 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 800 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Signature Est Invest Limited Liability reported 800,117 shares stake. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 19,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,515 shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Florida-based Raymond James Services Advsr has invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 235 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. 1,148 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Advsr Asset Management Inc has 609,122 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L had bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515 on Thursday, June 20. 5,000 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $69,500 were bought by Richey Albert L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dudley And Shanley reported 5.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Portland Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.1% or 2,174 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3,844 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Planning Alternatives Adv holds 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,738 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com reported 1.33M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Caprock Grp Inc reported 0.82% stake. Trustmark National Bank Department stated it has 19,277 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 0.09% or 46,417 shares. Asset has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 106,403 shares. Miller Mngmt Lp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Llc reported 5.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 833,991 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

