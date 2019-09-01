As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Roffman Miller Associates Raised Its Stake; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Jd.Com (JD) Holding as Stock Value Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 300,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, down from 314,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 10.09M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 219,184 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.34M, up from 207,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Draghi Says Goodbye. Should You Care? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD.com Stock Can Keep Climbing – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,853.74 up 101.97 points – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Alibaba vs. JD.com – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com, Inc. (JD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 144,000 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $12.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 13,763 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F holds 1.41% or 63,962 shares in its portfolio. 60,977 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa. Investment House Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 8,098 shares in its portfolio. American Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 54,129 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,113 shares. Cypress Cap Grp owns 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,342 shares. Marathon Capital Mngmt accumulated 1,876 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7,297 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De owns 6,035 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And Company has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv holds 1.21% or 45,139 shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Ltd invested in 1,833 shares. Winfield has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney -3% as Q3 growth falls short of consensus – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Market Pressure Puts Disney Stock Below 50-Day Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 05, 2019.