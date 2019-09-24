As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Market Value Rose, Philadelphia Trust Company Has Raised Its Stake; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Share Price Rose, Whittier Trust Co Lifted Position

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 496.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 56,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,704 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45 million, up from 11,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $132.23. About 7.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 7,798 shares as the company's stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 400,844 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.57M, up from 393,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 4.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Limited reported 298 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 192,850 shares. Cypress Cap Gru holds 106,853 shares or 3.66% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtn Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Duncker Streett stated it has 22,755 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Town And Country Bank & Trust And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,315 shares. Epoch Inv Prns reported 1.87M shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 486,100 shares. Yhb Investment has invested 2.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amg Natl Tru Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 1,183 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Murphy Cap Mgmt owns 72,403 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 729,729 shares. Castleark Ltd invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value (IWS) by 8,000 shares to 22,675 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 11,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,853 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "PayMate: A Cloud-Based AI Solution For Payments, Lending – Benzinga" on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha" published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Visa's Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha" on September 09, 2019.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 6,250 shares to 147,394 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 57,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,865 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).