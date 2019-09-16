As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Valuation Rose, Whalerock Point Partners Increased Its Stake by $328,735; Brookfield Asset Management Upped Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake by $5.02 Million

Whalerock Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whalerock Point Partners Llc bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 14,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whalerock Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 123.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 62,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 113,648 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18M, up from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 1.82 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015

