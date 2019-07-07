As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Valuation Rose, Cleararc Capital Has Lifted Holding; Renaissance Investment Group Continues to Hold Stake in Intl Business Machines I (IBM)

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 1.73 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 3.26M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 3,969 shares or 0% of the stock. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 53,468 shares. Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Letko Brosseau Inc stated it has 1.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Brookstone Cap Mgmt holds 17,468 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Limited has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Forbes J M And Llp holds 0.12% or 3,847 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). America First Investment Advisors Limited Co stated it has 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.16% or 4,222 shares. 5,399 were reported by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Grimes Co Incorporated reported 0.35% stake. 564 were reported by Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas holds 2.16% or 158,586 shares in its portfolio. Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt Ltd has 229,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reliant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,665 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department invested in 19,374 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 0.11% stake. 29,808 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc. Choate Investment Advsr holds 0.11% or 17,333 shares in its portfolio. Iowa Bancorporation accumulated 0.59% or 11,485 shares. Stack stated it has 3.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, M Secs Inc has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 12,585 are owned by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 7.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ims Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,609 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 2,491 shares.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,313 shares to 75,050 shares, valued at $14.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock or 42 shares.