As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Has Lifted Its Holding; Steinberg Asset Management Holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, up from 16,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 47,687 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 52,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.51. About 215,201 shares traded or 35.78% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.03% or 159,519 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,100 shares. Grace White New York has 74,104 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,401 shares. Skyline Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 97,800 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% or 448,618 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 1,711 shares. 70,908 were accumulated by Sei Investments Company. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 5,011 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 5,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.01% or 4,433 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 850 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.01% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 50,400 shares. 5,104 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 23,356 shares.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $106.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 63,878 shares to 582,949 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 43,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS).

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.77M for 12.43 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Financial Prns Lc reported 8,011 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr invested in 6,826 shares. Welch And Forbes stated it has 75,615 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.34% or 36,240 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability has 4,177 shares. First National Bank And Trust Of Newtown invested in 0.67% or 17,445 shares. Bowen Hanes And reported 337,216 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.4% or 444,807 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bb&T Limited Liability Co stated it has 418,512 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset holds 3.26% or 88,604 shares. 15,161 were accumulated by St Johns Inv Mgmt Com Ltd. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.09% or 3,461 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital reported 3,135 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 2,618 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 3,633 shares to 36,622 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdom Tree Small Cap Dividend (DES) by 29,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,309 shares, and cut its stake in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf.