As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shares Rose, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Raised Position; Rnc Capital Management Has Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $3.87 Million as Shares Declined

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 149,955 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65 million, up from 126,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 73,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.94M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Management owns 0.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 68,215 shares. American & Management holds 7,231 shares. Miller Investment Management Lp holds 22,500 shares. 27,392 are held by Cwm Limited Liability. D E Shaw holds 334,512 shares. Barnett & reported 991 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Washington-based Sonata Capital has invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Epoch Inv Ptnrs owns 0.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.05M shares. Martin Tn reported 47,700 shares. Maple Management holds 19,587 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com holds 0.8% or 12.15 million shares. Brown Advisory Lc holds 84,230 shares. Of Virginia Va holds 251,964 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Management has 10,067 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Counsel has 2.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 43,663 shares.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 62,629 shares to 350,376 shares, valued at $30.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 14,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,214 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 1.35% or 226,036 shares in its portfolio. Haverford holds 1.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 944,307 shares. Lafayette Invests reported 45,805 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Srb Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 595,095 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Liability stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Com invested in 0.12% or 4,174 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited holds 1.19 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 0.21% or 95,459 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Management has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 130,255 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price reported 2.58% stake. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has 5.13M shares for 14.64% of their portfolio. Waratah Advsrs accumulated 65,476 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il invested 2.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares to 200,300 shares, valued at $33.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,356 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).