As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Share Value Rose, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raised by $1.73 Million Its Holding; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Boosted Position

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 15,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.89 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 8.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25545.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 153,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 153,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.17. About 4.70 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Re-Elected; Issues Sparked in Broadcom Bid Remain; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 14/05/2018 – Gulf News: Trump, Xi ease trade tensions with ZTE, Qualcomm reversals; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 274,048 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $149.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 27,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.57M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.