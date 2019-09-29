As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Share Price Rose, Bp Plc Upped Holding by $689,579; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Wespac Advisors Trimmed by $3.17 Million Its Position

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 88.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 58,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 66,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers

Bp Plc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 4,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 257,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.91 million, up from 252,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Ciena, Cisco, Dave & Busterâ€™s, GameStop, Hilton, Newmont Goldcorp, RH, Square, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better IoT Buy: Sierra Wireless vs. Cisco – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakwood Management Limited Liability Corp Ca stated it has 168,385 shares. Cypress Capital Gp holds 0.86% or 79,434 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel Inc has 0.65% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Virginia-based Godsey & Gibb Associates has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whittier Tru Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 252,354 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 2.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 718,380 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 69,516 shares stake. Moreover, Hardman Johnston Ltd has 1.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 525,433 shares. Menlo Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 3.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 93,988 shares. Perkins Coie Co owns 1.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 79,765 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt has invested 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Highvista Strategies Limited Com has 0.33% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,800 shares. Lynch Associates In owns 149,059 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. 12,566 were accumulated by Hellman Jordan Mgmt Company Inc Ma. Rech Management Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 39,602 shares to 393,339 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Entertainment Stocks Getting Crushed – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Disney Lost Its Way, Hurting Disney Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karpus Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 3,287 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 42,990 shares. Yakira Capital Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 40,900 shares. Prio Wealth Lp reported 299,672 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt holds 1.81% or 33,536 shares. Moreover, Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 66,630 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi holds 2.97% or 93,455 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Investment Lc accumulated 4,819 shares. Saybrook Nc reported 7,400 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De invested 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aull & Monroe Investment holds 1.2% or 16,180 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.00 million shares. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership owns 3,858 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2,000 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.