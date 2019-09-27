As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Market Value Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust Boosted Its Position; As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stock Price Declined, Guggenheim Capital Decreased Stake by $1.28 Million

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 16,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.62 million shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 8,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 120,106 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11M, down from 128,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $155.32. About 878,290 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 223,541 shares to 507,237 shares, valued at $9.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 9,665 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 56,050 shares stake. Moreover, Piershale Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,419 shares. D L Carlson Investment has invested 1.41% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Guardian Investment Mngmt holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 13,868 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3,584 shares. Leisure Mgmt owns 5,922 shares. Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 51,644 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Srb Corp reported 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.2% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.82% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ashfield Cap Limited Liability Company reported 26,123 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.17% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Sabal Tru, a Florida-based fund reported 3,228 shares. 522,328 were reported by Blair William And Company Il.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.26 million for 19.71 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 6,302 shares to 44,266 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdom Tree Small Cap Dividend (DES) by 29,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,309 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mkts Bond Etf (EMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Capital Inc has invested 3.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New York-based Edgewood Mngmt has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exane Derivatives stated it has 15,396 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kingdon Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 95,823 shares. Cwm Ltd Company holds 0.37% or 161,074 shares in its portfolio. Bluemar Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 66,729 shares. Friess Limited Liability Co stated it has 140,715 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 811,068 shares or 8.71% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Inc owns 2.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,921 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 22,025 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). S Muoio And Lc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,980 shares. Cincinnati Insur holds 1.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 375,000 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr invested in 44,903 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Michigan-based Planning Alternatives Adv has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).