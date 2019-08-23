As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Market Value Rose, Cleararc Capital Has Boosted Its Stake by $407,037; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, De Burlo Group Has Lifted by $1.71 Million Its Stake

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 1.73M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 82,170 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, up from 74,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $276.45. About 1.13 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 54,200 shares to 56,687 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,710 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,288 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.