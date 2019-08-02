As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosted by $1.73 Million Its Holding; Advent Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Caesars Entertainment (CZR) by $301,008

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 15,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.89 million, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 37,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 115,267 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 77,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 10.71 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Medical Group Inc (Prn) by 642,000 shares to 9.81 million shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed Inc (Prn) by 5.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.11M shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 395,860 shares. D E Shaw Co Incorporated holds 0.17% or 14.75M shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 141,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 1.16M were accumulated by Amer Intll Grp Inc. Geode Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 306,267 shares. 1,115 are owned by Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 117,500 shares. Alpine Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 242,800 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 240,960 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 107,532 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis holds 2.77% or 445,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob accumulated 121,331 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Court Place Advsr Lc reported 15,220 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. 5.99M were reported by Millennium Ltd Liability Corp. Semper Augustus Investments Group Inc Lc has 1.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,468 shares. Friess Associate Ltd Liability owns 140,715 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Glenview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 719,201 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 35,597 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment has 28,123 shares. Cincinnati Insurance reported 1.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Advisory Secs Limited stated it has 30,573 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Bbr Partners Ltd has 18,638 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Paradigm Financial Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 13,196 shares. Ami Management reported 31,776 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 64,898 shares to 3.49M shares, valued at $294.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 44,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 933,724 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

