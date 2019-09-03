As Walt Disney Co The (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, First Quadrant LP Lifted Holding by $3.65 Million; Epizyme (EPZM) Shareholder Redmile Group Raised Its Position by $12.68 Million

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 7.69 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.33M, up from 6.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 373,562 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Walt Disney Co The (DIS) by 67.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 32,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,705 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, up from 48,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Walt Disney Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 3.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sg Americas Lc has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Victory Cap has invested 0.05% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested in 0% or 17,160 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 103,466 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 6,800 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 5.45M shares. Geode Management reported 0% stake. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 382,296 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Secor Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 191,674 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs invested in 0% or 203 shares. Weiss Multi reported 75,000 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 271,752 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 226,040 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $34.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04M shares, and cut its stake in Si Bone Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srs Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 78,005 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.57M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 7,318 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palestra Mngmt reported 4.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,146 were accumulated by Bar Harbor. Guyasuta Inv, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,225 shares. Natixis invested in 0.25% or 362,375 shares. Hexavest Inc has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pggm Invests holds 1.83 million shares. First City Cap Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,264 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Lc reported 216,815 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Limited Co invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested 1.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).