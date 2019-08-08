As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Cleararc Capital Boosted Stake by $407,037; Atlantic Pwr (AT) Shares Rose While Mangrove Partners Has Lowered Holding by $2.88 Million

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60M shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.22 million market cap company. It closed at $2.34 lastly. It is up 11.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5,126 shares to 300,791 shares, valued at $29.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 124,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability accumulated 817,045 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company reported 878,235 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 31,514 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Com owns 690,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 23,444 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability reported 1.14 million shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 20,150 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 5.59 million shares. D E Shaw & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 692,345 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 11,802 shares. Principal Fin Grp reported 10,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 2.13M shares. 166,194 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.

More notable recent Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Forbes.com published: “CNBCâ€™s Tim Seymour On His NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF, CNBS: Itâ€™s All About Risk-Adjusted Returns – Forbes” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lee Enterprises reports third quarter results NYSE:LEE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,313 shares to 75,050 shares, valued at $14.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.