As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lifted Position by $2.66 Million; Davidson D A & Company Lowered Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Stake as Share Price Rose

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The hedge fund held 91,501 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 100,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 286,999 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 14/03/2018 – APAX’S ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY STAKE IN BIP WORTH MORE THAN 200 MILLION EUROS; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,634 shares to 61,105 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 23,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).