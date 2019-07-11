As Walt Disney Co/T (DIS) Shares Rose, Swedbank Has Increased Position; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Capital Wealth Planning Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.96 Million

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 17,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22 million, down from 109,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $102.26. About 354,595 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row

Swedbank increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/T (DIS) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 89,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.34M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $144.87. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,188 shares to 44,082 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.64B for 13.25 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Warns Training Regulations Will Hurt Its Long-Haul Driver Hiring – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Brings Commitment and Support to Pride Month – CSRwire.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 235,712 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 206,109 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 3,700 shares. Tdam Usa Inc owns 103,140 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore & invested in 4,581 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 58,106 shares. Woodstock invested 0.6% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 374 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability owns 2,689 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 511,729 shares. Finemark Bancshares And Trust accumulated 2.83 million shares. Moreover, Marco Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.33% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 112,242 shares. Northeast Inv accumulated 0.52% or 54,913 shares. Lincoln reported 9,002 shares. Fin Counselors reported 0.27% stake.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Disney, Roku and Cisco – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Continuing Growth Story Of Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community State Bank Of Raymore has 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,282 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 180,000 were reported by Soros Fund Management Lc. Moreover, Pinnacle Limited has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has invested 2.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beacon Cap Inc accumulated 154 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc owns 1.19M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. 2,433 were accumulated by Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv. Regent Management Llc holds 0.56% or 15,083 shares. Brandes Inv Partners Limited Partnership owns 18,312 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 612,416 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,234 shares. 112 are owned by Kessler Inv Group Ltd Liability. Great Lakes Advsr reported 0.08% stake. 51,444 are held by Glob Investors.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. $451 worth of stock was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 123,574 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $112.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 980,810 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).