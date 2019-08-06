As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding; Maltese Capital Management Has Boosted Synovus Finl (SNV) Holding by $14.32 Million

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 229,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.48M, up from 179,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $141.7. About 13.74 million shares traded or 57.69% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 336848.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 421,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 421,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47 million, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 1.32M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heathbridge Management Ltd has 251,875 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 6,950 shares. The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd invested in 4,398 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,626 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Citadel Advsr Ltd Co reported 3.91M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp invested in 95,459 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ipg Investment Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Penobscot Inv Management Company holds 48,074 shares. 32,731 were accumulated by Fort Limited Partnership. Swedbank holds 0.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.71 million shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19,900 shares to 169,200 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,200 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC) by 17,500 shares to 102,500 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 109,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL).