As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Menlo Advisors Lifted Stake; As Unifi (UFI) Stock Price Declined, Magnetar Financial Increased Its Position by $310,023

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Unifi Inc (UFI) by 171.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 16,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,858 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Unifi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 42,275 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 35.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New Al Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More Transparent for All Users Inside an Organization; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Business Update; 11/05/2018 – Unifi Receives Prestigious UNC Sustainability Award; 12/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Its Reidsville Dye House to Operate on a Seven-Day Schedule; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Fiscal 2018 Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA to Be Well Below Fiscal 2017 Results; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – KEY NATIONAL SPINNING SALES, TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONS PERSONNEL WILL JOIN UNIFI AS EMPLOYEES; 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New AI Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More; 12/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Transaction to Close in May; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q EPS 1c

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc by 242,200 shares to 157,800 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 264,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.60 million activity. Gerstein Richard bought $104,250 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 24,354 Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) shares with value of $558,194 were bought by Bishop Robert J. 40,000 shares were bought by LANGONE KENNETH G, worth $850,400 on Wednesday, February 6.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

