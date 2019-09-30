As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Holder Sun Life Financial Has Decreased by $355,562 Its Holding; Osi Systems (OSIS) Holder Sg Capital Management Increased Position

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 2,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,940 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 11,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 3.12M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) by 99.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 45,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The hedge fund held 91,818 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34M, up from 46,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $102.04. About 142,268 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 08/03/2018 – OSI Systems Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Because what else would you do with your cash when a contract that generated likely over half of EBITDA is drastically cut & could go away in two years? $OSIS announces share buyback; 06/03/2018 OSI SYSTEMS INC – PROGRAM DOES NOT HAVE AN EXPIRATION DAT; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $631.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubic Corp (Put) (NYSE:CUB) by 25,708 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plantronics Inc New (Put) (NYSE:PLT) by 55,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,900 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold OSIS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.55 million shares or 1.89% more from 17.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Aviva Public Ltd reported 27,015 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 369,839 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Preferred Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 330 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 1,513 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). 8,626 are held by Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 94,913 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Voloridge Mngmt Llc reported 15,060 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 2,502 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Rech reported 9,566 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 3,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 25,600 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.