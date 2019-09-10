As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lifted Stake; Sirius Xm Hldgs (Put) (SIRI) Shareholder Css Has Lowered Its Position by $4.97 Million

Css Llc decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Put) (SIRI) by 93.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 994,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 67,400 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 19.49 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Net $289.4M; 26/04/2018 – SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $531.8M, EST. $515.8M; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Reiterates Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 08/05/2018 – ÅAC MICROTEC WINS FOLLOW-ON SIRIUS AVIONICS ORDER FROM JAPAN; 14/03/2018 – Diplo to Produce His Own Exclusive SiriusXM Channel; 05/03/2018 Norma Kamali to Host New Weekly Lifestyle Show Exclusively on SiriusXM; 06/03/2018 – SIRIUS MINERALS PLC SXX.L – CASH RESOURCES AT END OF DECEMBER 2017 WERE £468.5 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals seeks UK government backing for mine; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 395.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 90,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 113,824 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 22,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 20,937 shares to 45,617 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 229,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $263.57M for 26.21 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,748 shares to 2,649 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 124,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,912 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

