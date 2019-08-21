As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, First Manhattan Company Has Increased Its Stake by $4.28 Million; Raymond James Trust Has Decreased Its Stake in Waste Management (WM) as Share Price Rose

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 38,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 436,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.46M, up from 397,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $134.96. About 1.48 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 4,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 46,635 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 51,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.61. About 111,698 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 26.01 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

