As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding; 58 Com (WUBA) Stake Has Lifted by Profund Advisors Llc

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 690,140 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 6,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 22,398 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 15,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 64,655 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,604 shares to 212,921 shares, valued at $40.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 6,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,973 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Assoc Inc invested in 0.78% or 15,687 shares. Ckw Financial Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,274 shares. Davis R M holds 1.66% or 402,218 shares. Sns Financial Limited Liability Company has 30,789 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx has invested 1.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,533 shares. 93,633 are held by Kings Point Capital Management. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24.40M shares. Delphi Ma accumulated 14,946 shares or 1.54% of the stock. 7,753 are held by Sky Inv Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Trustmark Bancshares Department holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,374 shares. Chem Retail Bank holds 1.03% or 82,431 shares. 1.16M were reported by Marsico Capital Management Lc. Culbertson A N & Incorporated has invested 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

