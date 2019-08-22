As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Raised Its Position; As Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Valuation Rose, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Upped by $1.39 Million Its Position

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 5439.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 155,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 158,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 million, up from 2,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 5.75M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 8,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 26,928 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $202.56. About 1.16M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,219 shares to 3,906 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,203 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.06% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Carderock Capital Mngmt has 0.33% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 12,760 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 18,018 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 2,000 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.2% or 1,555 shares. 16,474 are held by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 237 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Company holds 0.34% or 10,286 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants stated it has 96 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust owns 16,200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Limited owns 560 shares. Regents Of The University Of California holds 33,400 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Estee Lauder EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Estee Lauder Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts: Few Blemishes In Estee Lauder’s Q4 Print – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) jumps on â€˜outstandingâ€™ earnings beat, positive outlook – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,311 shares to 205,538 shares, valued at $24.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,052 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Com owns 19,584 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 6,733 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cohen Steers Inc invested in 10,267 shares. 68,476 are owned by Roundview Capital Limited Liability. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Inc owns 24,147 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lbmc Limited Liability accumulated 0.18% or 10,494 shares. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 3.28M shares or 0.27% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund has invested 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Johnson has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Security Bank Of So Dak reported 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bluefin Trading Ltd owns 27,290 shares. Addenda Capital owns 68,208 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.46% stake.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.