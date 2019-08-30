As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Rbo & Co Upped Stake; Marathon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in M D C Holding (MDC) by $1.49 Million as Stock Value Rose

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 74,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 171,850 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 97,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.64. About 857,353 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in M D C Holding Inc (MDC) by 519.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 51,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 61,378 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in M D C Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 14,233 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw & Company has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 39,481 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks reported 20,923 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) or 10,240 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 134,719 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Management stated it has 19,344 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability has 32,726 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 9,737 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 213,621 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 331,947 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marathon Capital Mgmt owns 61,378 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 113,166 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 0.01% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 1,394 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 7,563 shares.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $119.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

