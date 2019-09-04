As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stock Rose, Peddock Capital Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $448,995; Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Position Maintained by Bourgeon Capital Management Llc

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 8,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 84,292 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 70,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 9.37 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,520 shares to 5,108 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,428 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management holds 0.18% or 174,864 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated has invested 3.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wills Finance Gru stated it has 19,413 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. 50,201 are held by Venator Mngmt Ltd. Indiana-based Monarch Mngmt has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.68% or 105,994 shares in its portfolio. Family Firm owns 3,861 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 42,861 are owned by Dean Ltd Liability Com. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atwood Palmer stated it has 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 1.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 23,287 are owned by Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca). Miller Investment Management Lp holds 0.1% or 3,523 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking has invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Israel-based Clal Insurance Enter Hldgs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). M&T Bancshares has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cardinal Cap Mngmt invested in 50,589 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Northeast Inv Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,980 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4.97M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 491,781 shares. Moreover, Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ftb invested in 4,984 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ledyard Bancshares holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 24,380 shares. Btr Capital Management reported 68,734 shares. Jacobs & Communications Ca stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 0.21% stake. Motco invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Triangle Secs Wealth Management holds 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 10,427 shares.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forty Seven Inc by 71,677 shares to 362,633 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.