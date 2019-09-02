As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Menlo Advisors Increased Its Stake by $1.85 Million; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Position in Cadence Design System (CDNS) as Market Valuation Rose

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 65.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 646,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 343,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 989,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 1.67M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts Industry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Raising Outlook for Year on Strong 1Q and Continuing Momentu; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 22/03/2018 – CADENCE MINERALS PLC KDNC.L – EXPLORATION PROGRAMME ON LITHIUM ASSETS IN ARGENTINA COMMENCES; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design: Using Prior ASC Topic 605 Basis, 2018 Rev View Would Be About $2.085B-$2.115; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $90.21 million for 51.88 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,489 shares to 76,216 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

