As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Cognios Capital Upped Its Stake; Qs Investors Stake in First Amern Finl (FAF) Has Decreased by $1.56 Million

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 58.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 11,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,021 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, up from 18,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.39 million shares traded or 32.95% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 79.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 29,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 7,780 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $418,000, down from 37,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 492,801 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,182 shares to 20,158 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 20,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,535 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman Communication has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raymond James Na stated it has 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Redwood Invs Lc reported 75,419 shares. S Muoio & Lc reported 4,980 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc invested in 2.73% or 485,448 shares. 239,531 are held by Pennsylvania. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 0.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8.02M shares. Hallmark Mgmt holds 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 14,763 shares. Mariner Llc holds 248,240 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 26,616 shares stake. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division accumulated 0.5% or 25,348 shares. Osterweis Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,661 shares. Bar Harbor Svcs has 4,146 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 4,412 shares. Oppenheimer owns 220,951 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Media Blitz to Save “Star Wars” Land Has a Slow Start – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 146,381 shares to 182,181 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap Inc by 25,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (BWX).

Analysts await First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.3 per share. FAF’s profit will be $157.12M for 10.60 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by First American Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.39% negative EPS growth.