As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Increased Its Position by $26.83 Million; Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Market Valuation Rose While Crow Point Partners Has Cut Its Holding

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 243,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.35M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 762,807 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.86. About 107,070 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 127.86 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15,814 shares to 744,580 shares, valued at $264.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 23,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,197 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).