As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Ami Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $21.52 Million; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Trimmed Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position as Share Value Rose

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 4,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 4,929 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, down from 8,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.02. About 120,437 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 51.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 154,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 454,252 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.43 million, up from 299,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 2.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com by 7,443 shares to 328,451 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc Com (NASDAQ:RP) by 7,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,230 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,130 are held by Centre Asset Limited Liability. Baxter Bros has invested 3.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Buckingham Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.6% or 60,504 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt invested in 58,880 shares or 3.24% of the stock. 74,381 are held by Westchester Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.12% or 1.87 million shares. Moreover, Accuvest Glob has 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,005 shares. Bartlett And holds 2.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 441,040 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co holds 331,887 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora owns 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,022 shares. Archford Capital Strategies has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartford Mgmt accumulated 44,598 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.83% or 1.28M shares. Eagle Global Limited Co accumulated 56,112 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 6.93M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc owns 3,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 123,687 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 48,670 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 238,218 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested in 168,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Steadfast Cap Limited Partnership holds 3.18% or 1.68M shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.13% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 31,583 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 20,803 shares in its portfolio. Covey Cap Advsr Lc has invested 3.75% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Neuberger Berman, New York-based fund reported 459,200 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited holds 63 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 153 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 29 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.58% or 6,943 shares.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,417 shares to 134,712 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 25,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

