As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shares Rose, Peddock Capital Advisors Upped by $448,995 Its Holding; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Cut Hess (HES) Holding by $1.06 Million; Share Price Rose

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 17,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 748,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.11 million, down from 766,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 3.03M shares traded or 2.09% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 8,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mcdaniel Terry & Co invested in 0.04% or 2,236 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Co owns 37,970 shares. Goelzer Inv Management has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,010 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank reported 41,631 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel holds 8,886 shares. Blackhill Capital reported 226,200 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Delphi Inc Ma owns 14,946 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 119,939 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.74% or 18,889 shares. Oakwood Mgmt Ca invested in 57,353 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Founders Securities has 2,013 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) by 3,270 shares to 5,428 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,108 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $2.70 million activity. MCMANUS DAVID had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G.. The insider Turner Michael R sold 7,107 shares worth $394,012. CHASE RODNEY F had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. $8.87 million worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was sold by HESS JOHN B.