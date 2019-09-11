As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Osborne Partners Capital Management Cut Stake; Timpani Capital Management Lowered Stake in Merit Med Sys Com (MMSI) as Shares Declined

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (MMSI) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 22,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 87,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 109,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 1.11M shares traded or 47.45% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 11,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 76,113 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, down from 87,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 5.05 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $30.07 million for 14.76 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 319,550 shares. Principal Financial Grp accumulated 476,889 shares. Fdx Incorporated stated it has 6,118 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dana Invest Advsr invested 0.1% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). The Massachusetts-based Cap Impact Advisors Llc has invested 0.85% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 81,627 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Charles Schwab Invest reported 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 193,306 shares. 25,449 were reported by Millrace Asset Gp Inc. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 97,126 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 9,212 shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13,470 shares to 136,167 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 14,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Medical Group Inc.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bernstein upgrades Ionis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Merit Medical Reports Earnings For Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Merit Medical Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for MMSI – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mallinckrodt leads healthcare gainers; Cesca Therapeutics among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MMSI, OLED, STOK and WEN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community State Bank Of Raymore reported 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 50,211 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. 33,369 were accumulated by Reliance Of Delaware. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 373,468 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Finemark Bancorporation Tru reported 32,397 shares stake. Moreover, Charter Trust has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,749 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northeast Consultants holds 64,685 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jag Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chase Inv Counsel accumulated 0.64% or 11,126 shares. Blue Capital Inc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,795 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 23,608 shares stake. Oakworth Cap holds 9,469 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn has 3.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,247 shares to 231,466 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 95,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,180 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).