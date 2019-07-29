As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Karpas Strategies Upped Position by $2.14 Million; Lau Associates Has Decreased Stake in Cerner (CERN) by $957,600 as Share Price Rose

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 78.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 922,084 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $146.57. About 9.04M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

