As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Rose, A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Increased Position by $1.00 Million; Irobot (IRBT) Market Value Declined While Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Decreased by $1.71 Million Its Position

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.14. About 387,269 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company holds 4,793 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 2,735 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 13,551 are owned by Millennium Management. Howe Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 0.02% stake. Reilly Financial holds 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 200 shares. D E Shaw And holds 226,208 shares. Adirondack Trust accumulated 30 shares. Nomura holds 0.03% or 53,015 shares. 46,330 were reported by Citadel Limited Liability Company. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.03% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 25,429 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 11,284 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Raymond James Financial Serv has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 6,404 shares.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 48.21% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $16.02M for 26.78 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.