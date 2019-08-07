As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Menlo Advisors Lifted Position by $1.85 Million; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Atika Capital Management Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27 million, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $12.31 during the last trading session, reaching $503.77. About 653,483 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34 million shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc by 57,000 shares to 117,000 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.50 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 53.37 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.