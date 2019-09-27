As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Share Value Rose, Lee Danner & Bass Has Cut Position; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 7,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 151,006 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.09 million, down from 158,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.62M shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 50,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 553,241 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.14M, down from 603,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 2.81M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $945.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co. by 8,813 shares to 70,049 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Fairfax Financial Hld (FRFHF).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – International Business Times” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things That Disney Got Right in August – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.39 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 3,759 shares stake. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,405 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Inc Ne invested in 4.93% or 105,119 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corp holds 1.93% or 240,482 shares. Dynamic Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 5.22% stake. Klingenstein Fields Ltd has 5.9% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 813,963 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund has 1.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,406 shares. Check Cap Mngmt Ca accumulated 20,619 shares. Yakira Capital Inc has 1.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,221 shares or 0.5% of the stock. R G Niederhoffer Capital Inc holds 4,500 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Llc has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.17 million shares. Zuckerman Group Ltd Liability reported 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Celgene Corporation (CELG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s What Bristol-Myers Squibb Will Look Like After Acquiring Celgene – Nasdaq” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Provides Guidance for 2019, Updates Pipeline – Nasdaq” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene teams up with Immatics in cancer immunotherapies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv invested in 129,643 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab invested in 350,628 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Thomas White owns 7,102 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 57,530 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Anderson Hoagland & invested 0.73% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 176 are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt. Ipswich Invest Mngmt holds 5,120 shares. Capstone Fin owns 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,674 shares. King Luther Cap Management invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kistler invested in 7,242 shares. Pettee Investors Incorporated reported 8,816 shares. Hartford Fincl accumulated 0.02% or 500 shares. Armistice Capital Lc owns 400,000 shares.