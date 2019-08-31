As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Karpas Strategies Has Upped Stake; Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Carlson Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $2.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.32M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 28,513 shares to 700,723 shares, valued at $101.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 13,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.