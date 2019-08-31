As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Hgk Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Btc Capital Management Has Increased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $376,360

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 9,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 85,301 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 75,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Sky, subject of Fox-Comcast bidding war, loses key soccer rights; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 748.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 56,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,548 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 7,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,896 shares to 415,988 shares, valued at $33.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,515 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Ecolab, General Dynamics, Illinois Tool Works and O’Reilly Automotive – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can a Fourth Gate Help Universal Studios Florida Topple Disney? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Looks Like a Buy for Value Investors – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast adds HD video fee to unlimited wireless plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Inv Mgmt Lc owns 0.18% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 28,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 465,972 shares. Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability holds 0.73% or 77,386 shares. Joel Isaacson And Com Lc reported 19,204 shares stake. Hexavest invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Olstein Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 1.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Blume Capital Mgmt invested in 208,869 shares or 4.38% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns has 0.41% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 220,485 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated holds 26,672 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Df Dent & Inc accumulated 0.11% or 137,608 shares. Crow Point Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 450,200 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 647,541 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 57,335 shares in its portfolio. Btr Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 8,937 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Diker Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL) by 4,772 shares to 48,536 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleu (NYSE:OXY) by 14,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,845 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ipg Inv Ltd accumulated 11,026 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 23,766 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). White Pine Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lvm Mi has 93,765 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,277 shares. Hartford Investment has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 54,658 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 328,889 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Howland Cap Lc holds 111,957 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership invested 14.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.19% or 257,677 shares. Sterling Strategies Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 5,634 shares.