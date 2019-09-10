As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Ami Asset Management Cut Position; Creative Planning Has Boosted Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $8.28 Million

Creative Planning increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16634% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 33,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 33,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $260.36. About 1.33 million shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 299,404 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24M, down from 303,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 9.31 million shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Corporation Oh holds 0.1% or 7,134 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt has 10,422 shares. Jacobs & Ca stated it has 1.31% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Edgestream Partners LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,686 shares. First National Bank & Trust reported 1,373 shares. Newfocus Ltd Liability Company owns 25,917 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Co holds 9,821 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 78,268 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Riggs Asset Managment Inc invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 1.13% or 11,186 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.27% stake. Conning Inc accumulated 6,762 shares. 141,451 were reported by Guyasuta Advisors. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc holds 324,246 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) by 531,764 shares to 100 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (Call) (NYSE:HRL) by 182,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (UDOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tig Limited Liability Com holds 71,368 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Btim Corp holds 0.02% or 11,568 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt invested in 1.04% or 62,352 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ipg Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Cipher LP invested in 43,579 shares. Primecap Com Ca accumulated 3.28 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Palladium Ptnrs Llc reported 204,445 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.79% or 34,696 shares. Community Bank Of Raymore holds 0.13% or 3,282 shares. 19,992 were reported by D L Carlson Investment Gru. Bath Savings Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 84,336 shares. Moneta Grp Invest Advsr Ltd Liability owns 1,711 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Loeb Prtnrs, New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct invested in 2.62% or 143,904 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 31.40 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.