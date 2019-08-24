As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake; Montag & Caldwell Decreased Its Air Prods And Chems (APD) Stake by $4.33 Million; Valuation Rose

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods And Chems Inc (APD) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 22,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 250,195 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.78M, down from 273,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Air Prods And Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 810,791 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 3,540 shares to 31,917 shares, valued at $55.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 23.98 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.