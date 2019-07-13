As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Increased Holding; Homrich & Berg Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 10,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,375 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 47,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap invested in 57,001 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department has invested 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Trustco Savings Bank N Y reported 30,267 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Incorporated holds 6,948 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 381,275 shares. Rdl invested in 21,975 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Principal Gru has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Company reported 24,603 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marco Inv Limited Liability Co has invested 0.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a Maine-based fund reported 8,615 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20.88 million shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il stated it has 92,466 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,371 shares to 34,761 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IPAC) by 10,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,111 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 4 shares worth $451.