As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Menlo Advisors Upped Stake; At&T (T) Position Increased by Oakwood Capital Management Llc

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 20.16M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $141.42. About 4.34 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments LP holds 1.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 727,418 shares. Mariner Limited Com has 264,933 shares. Oarsman invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.20 million shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt reported 1.88% stake. St Johns Investment Management Communications Limited Co invested in 15,124 shares. Zacks Invest Management reported 120,526 shares. Iron Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% or 3,039 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc holds 4,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Peavine Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 2,605 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,297 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.19 million shares. Btr Capital Mngmt holds 134,191 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 283,595 were reported by Shell Asset Management.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

