As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Capital Wealth Planning Trimmed Position; Echostar (SATS) Shareholder Park West Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $9.54 Million as Stock Value Rose

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 264,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 785,047 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.62M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 34,529 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 14,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 26,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.74. About 1.34 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 18 by 226,200 shares to 316,200 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 200,000 shares to 956,500 shares, valued at $21.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 741,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.