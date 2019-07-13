As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Greenwood Capital Associates Upped Holding by $781,218; Oxbow Advisors Has Boosted Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 7,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,746 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, up from 101,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 64,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,778 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 74,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 14,550 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 785,500 shares. Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Invest has invested 0.72% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cornerstone Capital reported 1.49% stake. E&G Advisors LP invested in 7,675 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Iowa Comml Bank invested in 0.57% or 28,362 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 7,427 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Limited has invested 0.91% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tcw Gru Inc reported 464,289 shares. Lathrop Mngmt Corporation accumulated 2.19% or 168,934 shares. 8,250 were accumulated by Town And Country Bancorp And Dba First Bankers. The Iowa-based Btc Cap has invested 0.59% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Texas-based Academy Cap Mgmt Tx has invested 2.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shelter Mutual Insurance invested in 102,160 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 14,349 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 42,630 shares to 14,950 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ing Groep Nv (NYSE:ING) by 61,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,454 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div (IHD).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 103,858 shares to 138,793 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 69,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,836 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Trading Inv Lc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 44,735 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.13% or 55,539 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 55,159 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 3.84% or 51,548 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,482 shares. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,002 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 10,119 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 308,396 were reported by Golub Gp Limited Com. 95,459 are held by Veritable L P. Meeder Asset Management has invested 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hs Mgmt Partners Limited holds 1.93M shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,185 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Hm Capital Management has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability holds 4,050 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737.