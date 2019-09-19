As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Increased Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered Holding by $486,324

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 89.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 13,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,090 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 14,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.16. About 4.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 2.79 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

