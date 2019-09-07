As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Ami Asset Management Trimmed by $499,833 Its Holding; As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Share Value Declined, Harding Loevner LP Lowered Its Stake by $7.79 Million

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 299,404 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24 million, down from 303,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 708,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 7.73 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.45 million, down from 8.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 1.02M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 26/04/2018 – Mexican broadcaster Televisa quarterly profit drops 43 pct; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Assocs accumulated 0.78% or 15,687 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt reported 50,835 shares. Montecito Fincl Bank Trust stated it has 16,882 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Kistler has 0.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,698 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 2.07% or 93,633 shares. King Wealth holds 0.1% or 2,818 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De reported 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 451,876 were reported by Bartlett And Lc. Moors And Cabot stated it has 83,332 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 55,159 were accumulated by Tdam Usa. Duncker Streett reported 22,181 shares stake. 367,495 were reported by Da Davidson. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 18,058 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) by 62,068 shares to 225,139 shares, valued at $13.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 52,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com.

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.12M for 57.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 63,659 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $157.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 27,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.41M shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).