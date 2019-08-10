As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Value Rose, Peddock Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position by $448,995; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Vulcan Value Partners Raised Its Stake by $152.74 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 56.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7.96 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.20 million, up from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 8,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whittier Company has 145,405 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aviva Pcl holds 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 609,880 shares. Moreover, Burke & Herbert Comml Bank Company has 0.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,466 shares. Pathstone Family Office invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Culbertson A N And has 1.59% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Carroll Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,939 shares. Scotia Cap has invested 0.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fincl Counselors reported 51,282 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Capital Research Global Invsts owns 2.20M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advisors has 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 75,700 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 54,005 shares. Donaldson Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,098 shares. Natixis has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.56 million shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $195.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.41 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.20M shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) by 3,270 shares to 5,428 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE) by 9,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability owns 197,609 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pennsylvania-based Wheatland has invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Salem Inv Counselors invested in 43,596 shares. M Holdings Secs Incorporated reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cordasco Finance owns 2,631 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Llc invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Telos Cap Mgmt Inc has 1.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,973 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested in 2,844 shares. Chilton Management Ltd has invested 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 138,197 were reported by Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Com. Diversified Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 16 are held by Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company has 10.86 million shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. E&G Advisors LP invested in 8,000 shares.

