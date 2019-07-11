As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Value Rose, Lee Danner & Bass Has Upped by $5.47 Million Its Position; Navellier & Associates Holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Increased by $685,032

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $144.53. About 3.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) by 107.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 9,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,130 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $79.65. About 48,377 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 97.86% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 93.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,665 shares to 22,634 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,648 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Delta Air Lines, Micron and Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Rivals Won’t Match Disney World’s Big Price Increase – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: The Jerome Powell Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barton Investment has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Js Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 400,085 shares stake. Rothschild Inv Il invested in 67,035 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Marietta Partners Limited Liability stated it has 8,693 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.6% or 86,295 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd accumulated 33,459 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 151,802 shares or 0.86% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). St Johns Invest Lc holds 15,124 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.45% or 39,411 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howe And Rusling accumulated 1,698 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corp owns 6,344 shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 229,537 shares to 22,195 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,669 shares, and cut its stake in S & P Gloabl.

More notable recent Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power Fox Factory Holding’s (NASDAQ:FOXF) Share Price Gain of 293%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lear (LEA) Rides on Seating & E-Systems Amid China Woes – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Harley Teams Up With Qianjiang, Eyes Expansion in China Market – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CarMax (KMX) Rides on Store Expansion Amid Expense Woes – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FOXF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.02% or 367,393 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Co invested 0.01% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 10,500 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1,087 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 69,200 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 48,332 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd holds 97,368 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory Cap has invested 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 17,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,756 shares in its portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.29% or 49,453 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Lp reported 3,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America De owns 570,251 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd reported 101,054 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 4,045 shares.